BCK Capital Management LP Buys 73,101 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW)

BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNYW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.35.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

