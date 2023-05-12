BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BBSEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,702. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
