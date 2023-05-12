BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBSEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,702. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.