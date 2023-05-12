BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.55

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €36.55 ($40.16) and last traded at €37.15 ($40.82), with a volume of 23374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €36.65 ($40.27).
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.
Recommended Stories
