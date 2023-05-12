Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Increased to GBX 552 by Analysts at Shore Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Shore Capital from GBX 440 ($5.55) to GBX 552 ($6.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.75) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.42) to GBX 570 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.13) to GBX 499 ($6.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 503.38 ($6.35).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BDEV traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 500.80 ($6.32). The stock had a trading volume of 515,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.53. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a one year high of GBX 515.68 ($6.51). The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 944.91, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.