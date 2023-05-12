Barclays Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 215

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

ICAGY stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

