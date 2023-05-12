Barclays Boosts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $284.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.60.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.40 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its 200-day moving average is $245.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.