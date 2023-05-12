Barclays Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.
American International Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
