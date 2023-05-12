Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:BYN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Banyan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

