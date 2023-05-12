Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Banner Stock Down 2.2 %

BANR stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Banner

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Recommended Stories

