Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 2,006,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.2 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $6.32 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($6.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

