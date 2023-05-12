Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

