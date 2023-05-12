Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Banco Itaú Chile has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.94.
Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Banco Itaú Chile
Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
