Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 2,314,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

BMDPF stock remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Larg Corp. And Investment Banking, and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

