Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 74,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $219.50. 132,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

