Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

