Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

