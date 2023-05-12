BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.77

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $12.54. BAE Systems shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 53,785 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

