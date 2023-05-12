Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $400.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.95 and a 200 day moving average of $419.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

