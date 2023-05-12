Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00025006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $772.77 million and $23.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021473 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,271.86 or 0.99426120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.67291979 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $25,475,146.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

