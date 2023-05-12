Axalta Coating Systems’ (AXTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.95.

AXTA stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

