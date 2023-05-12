Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avivagen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

