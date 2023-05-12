Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $74,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.45 and its 200 day moving average is $346.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

