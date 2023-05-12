Aviva PLC Has $50.21 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $50,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 424,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,667. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $223.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

