Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.14. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.11 and a 12-month high of 0.26.

About Avant Brands

(Get Rating)

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

