Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.14. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.11 and a 12-month high of 0.26.
About Avant Brands
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.