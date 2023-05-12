Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in April

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avance Gas Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AVACF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.
About Avance Gas
