Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in April

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile
