ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $43.36. ATS shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSAF. Scotiabank began coverage on ATS in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.