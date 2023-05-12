ATOMVEST Ltd Buys 532,700 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ATOMVEST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the period. Upwork comprises 39.2% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ATOMVEST Ltd owned 2.31% of Upwork worth $31,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 418.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 911,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,999. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.