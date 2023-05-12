Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,933.33%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

