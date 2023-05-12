ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $36.27 on Monday. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

