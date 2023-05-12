ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.3 %
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About ATA Creativity Global
