AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11,179.73

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £111.80 ($141.07) and traded as high as £118.46 ($149.48). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £118.20 ($149.15), with a volume of 1,197,639 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £135 ($170.35) to £140 ($176.66) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($156.47) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($164.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.70) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119.32 ($150.56).
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £111.85. The firm has a market cap of £186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
