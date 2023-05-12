Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.42

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and traded as low as $10.79. Ashford shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 4,135 shares changing hands.

AINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

