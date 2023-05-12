ASD Price Tops $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $42.38 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018553 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,749.00 or 1.00084446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06467712 USD and is down -15.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,801,219.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

