Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 26,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

