Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $75.33 million and $1.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

