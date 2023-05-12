Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 834,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 2.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,968 shares of company stock worth $533,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
Read More
