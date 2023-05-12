Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $512,250.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 536,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,203. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $812.20 million, a P/E ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

