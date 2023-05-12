Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $49.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.34.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,576 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arcellx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

