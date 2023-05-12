ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.03. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,023 shares changing hands.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
About ARC Group Worldwide
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a global advanced manufacturing service provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers. Its solutions include metal injection molding, plastic injection molding, clean room plastic injection molding, and rapid and conforming tooling. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Deland, FL.
