Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

