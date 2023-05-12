Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

