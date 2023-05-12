Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

AFT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

