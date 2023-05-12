Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $8.13

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $8.13 or 0.00030455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $151.45 million and $3,449.86 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.59526145 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,769.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

