Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FirstCash (FCFS)

FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2023 – FirstCash had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $110.00.

5/1/2023 – FirstCash had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00.

4/28/2023 – FirstCash was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2023 – FirstCash had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00.

4/28/2023 – FirstCash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $125.00.

3/16/2023 – FirstCash is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $102.00. 246,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.72%.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

