Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $76,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

