Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.00 million-$269.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.25 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 174,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,487. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 over the last three months. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 14.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

