Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.