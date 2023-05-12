Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market cap of $570.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

