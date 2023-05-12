Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMRX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market cap of $570.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
