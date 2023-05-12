Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,017. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.81. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,906 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 123,604 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 846,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 138,971 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 379.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,783 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.